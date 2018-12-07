Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme Brings The Barroom Blues To Christmas Classic "Silent Night"

The holiday spirit has found its way to the desert, as Queens Of The Stone Age singer Josh Homme has released a special single for the season. "Silent Night" is a bluesy, barroom romp on the Christmas classic, finding Homme exchanging verses and wisdom with Austrailian singer and guitarist C. W. Stoneking.

Sales from the single will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, which was founded by Homme in 2013 to give assistance to career musicians, recording engineers, and their families struggling with illness and disability. The release is available now, and also includes a recording of Homme reading "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" with his wife Brody Dalle, and their three children.

Related: Chris Cornell Book In The Works

You can order your copy for a good cause here.