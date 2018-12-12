Pearl Jam Releases "Rockin'" Performance With Jack White

The '12 Days Of Pearl Jam' are upon us, and we get all the gifts

December 12, 2018
Michael Cerio

As the free world celebrates the holidays, Pearl Jam are here to make sure it rocks.

Eddie Vedder and company have started rolling out their 12 Days Of Pearl Jam, in which they are asking you to share your PJ holiday-related items, and in return they will gift you with some gear and debut some exclusive videos from their 2018 tour. The first piece of footage to be unwrapped is from NOS Alive, a festival in Portugal that the band played in July. The video shows set staple "Rockin' In the Free World", with Jack White joining in to shred along. 

According to new research, "Rockin' In The Free World" is actually the most common cover at a Pearl Jam show, being played 311 times. That's a lot of love for Neil Young. There most played song remains "Even Flow", racking up over 800 performances over the years.

You might remember that Vedder also returned the favor for White later in the summer, covering The White Stripes "We're Going To Be Friends" during a show in Seattle.

 

