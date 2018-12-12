Pearl Jam Releases "Rockin'" Performance With Jack White

As the free world celebrates the holidays, Pearl Jam are here to make sure it rocks.

Eddie Vedder and company have started rolling out their 12 Days Of Pearl Jam, in which they are asking you to share your PJ holiday-related items, and in return they will gift you with some gear and debut some exclusive videos from their 2018 tour. The first piece of footage to be unwrapped is from NOS Alive, a festival in Portugal that the band played in July. The video shows set staple "Rockin' In the Free World", with Jack White joining in to shred along.

Introducing the 12 Days of Pearl Jam! Share your PJ holiday-related items with #12DaysOfPJ on Instagram & Twitter for a chance to receive a PJ gift. Stay tuned from Dec 10-21 for exclusive videos from the LIVE 2018 Tour, special shop discounts, and more: https://t.co/EZvoGFkylI pic.twitter.com/Weo2PSm57u — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) December 11, 2018

According to new research, "Rockin' In The Free World" is actually the most common cover at a Pearl Jam show, being played 311 times. That's a lot of love for Neil Young. There most played song remains "Even Flow", racking up over 800 performances over the years.

You might remember that Vedder also returned the favor for White later in the summer, covering The White Stripes "We're Going To Be Friends" during a show in Seattle.