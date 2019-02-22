Mike Shinoda Continues to Bring Inspirational Style on Two New Songs for Deluxe Edition of 'Post Traumatic'

Eight months after the release of Post Traumatic and after an emotionally uplifting tour across the country, Mike Shinoda has returned with two new songs from the sessions of his debut album.

The deluxe edition of Post Traumatic arrived on Friday, including "Prove You Wrong" and "What The Words Meant." Like much of the rest of the album, both show Shinoda with electric inspiration, charging through the emotions of the moment. With weight and sincerity, Shinoda shines on Post Traumatic, and the deluxe edition of the album is nice reminder from one of our favorite albums of 2018.

Earlier this week Shinoda made comments about the future for Linkin Park, explaining that adding a new singer would have to be done organically, but he's not ruling anything out. Shinoda will next take his Post Traumatic tour to Europe for a string of headlining shows starting in Germany on March 2nd.

The deluxe edition of Post Traumatic is now available everywhere.