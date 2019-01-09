Lana Del Rey Releases the Sparse and Contemplative "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have - But I Have It"

We are still months away from Lana Del Rey releasing her sixth studio album, but the singer has revealed another selection from Norman F***ing Rockwell this week with "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have - but i have it."

With just a hint of hushed piano underneath her, Del Rey explores fame, the extremes of emotions, and the relationships of her past and the imprint they still place upon her. "I had fifteen-year dances, church basement romances, yeah I've cried" she sings. "Spilling my guts with the Bowery Bums is the only love I've ever known. Except for the stage which I also call home when I'm not."

The song is the third release from the upcoming album, following last year's "Mariners Apartment Complex" and "Venice Bitch." The album is produced by Jack Antonoff, who has been behind albums from Lorde, St. Vincent, and Taylor Swift.

Norman F***ing Rockwell is due out on March 29th.

