The Killers Reach for Reform on Guns, Immigration, and Criminal Justice With "Land Of The Free"

The Killers returned on Monday for their first new song since 2017's Wonderful Wonderful, with "Land Of The Free."

Over a gentle blend of gospel, americana, and stadium rock, the band addresses some flashpoint issues, and calls for a path forward to do better. Throughout the song, Brandon Flowers sings about an American issues with guns, trouble with the treatment of people at the border, and the problems that plague the criminal justice system. It's a gentlemanly call to action, but an honest observation of what Flowers sees as a violation of the country's promise.

"So how many daughters, tell me how many sons do we have to have to put in the ground before we just break down and face it. We got a problem with guns" he sings as the song swells.

Along with the release from The Killers came a note from Flowers discussing the origin of "Land Of The Free", explaining the impact of Sandy Hook and the events since that have pushed him to spill his feelings into song. "I love my country" Flowers concludes. "I know that these are complicated issues but whether you stand to the left, right, or straddle the line, you've got to believe that we can do better."

"Land Of The Free" is now available everywhere.