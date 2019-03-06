The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and Chance the Rapper Set to Perform at Woodstock 50

We are still awaiting the official lineup announcement for Woodstock 50, but at least a few names have been confirmed for the festival this August.

The 50th anniversary of Woodstock is set to take place the same weekend as the original, happening August 16th, 17th, and 18th in Watkins Glen, NY. This time the festival has been moved from the original site of Bethel Woods because of the 100,000 people expected to exceed the size of the space. Now as the organizers begin answering some behind-the-scenes financial questions, we have received our first glimpse at who will perform for the golden anniversary event.

According to Billboard, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, and Chance the Rapper will all take part in Woodstock 50. Original Woodstock performer Santana will also be a part of the festival, and a special celebration at the original site in Bethel Woods that same weekend as well. The Grateful Dead took part in the concert in 1969, and will return in 2019 at Dead & Company. Each of these names come to light as event producer and original festival co-founder Michael Lang has faced questions about paying artists in advance of the event.

Because of Woodstock 50's independence from typical festival organizers and major entertainment companies, Lang and his associates are being asked to pay all of the participating artists upfront. The lack of payment to some artists set off some red flags in a post-FYRE world, but Lang insists that everything is on schedule and they will be revealing a full lineup soon. "There’s always been lots of rumors around Woodstock" Lang tells Billboard. "We have excellent partners and an incredible talent lineup of over 80 artists which will be announced within the next couple of weeks. We’re preparing a once in a lifetime event.”

In addition to Woodstock 50, Bethel Woods is planning their own independent celebration of the culture-shaping show that took place 50 years ago. Ringo Starr and more will perform at the event at the festival's original site.