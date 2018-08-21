On Tour: A Glimpse Back For The Gaslight Anthem

This weekend, The Gaslight Anthem returned to their sacred ground of New Jersey for two nights.

The shows were the last of a string this summer, celebrating the band’s breakthrough album The ’59 Sound and its ten year anniversary. In fact this whole summer has been a celebration, for a band many thought would never play together again.

We had a chance to check out one of their tour stops earlier this month. This is what we saw.

Tiana Timmerberg, Radio.com

In 2015, the Garden State rockers endorsed by Bruce Springsteen and now ballooned to arena-sized, announced an “indefinite hiatus”. Followed by a solo album from singer Brian Fallon, it seemed much more definite than they let on. “They just made it into this big, stupid thing” Fallon told Kerrang earlier this year about reports of the band’s demise. “Every time it says ‘former’ members, it’s like, just because you’re not making records doesn’t mean you’re not a functioning band.”

Setting the story straight, Fallon and company stormed stages across the country this summer dressed in denim and four-day old scruff. For a band that has always traded in nostalgia, they for once had become the subject.

Related: 5 Things You Don’t Know About Death Cab For Cutie

Tiana Timmerberg, Radio.com

The Gaslight Anthem sounded more alive and electric on this night than they have in a while, leaning in to the shouting crowd and putting a little extra earned polish on a scrappy set of tunes. These songs of The ’59 Sound were well-worn and familiar, reuniting old friends who “look like Elvis” or gaze with “Betty Davis eyes”.

Once again after ten years, this album was performed in the rooms for which it was intended - pressed into clubs across the country, not the giant production and stages that became so tiring to the band. They smiled and joked along across the stage like men with fewer responsibilities.

Tiana Timmerberg, Radio.com

It’s probably a brief glimpse back for the band, as Fallon has explained that this is not the start of something new. “Nothing comes after this” says the singer. “It’s going to be a bunch of shows, we’re going to play them really well, we’re going to make people happy and they’re going to go home with a giant smile on their face. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Hiatus back on. Now more finite than first expected.