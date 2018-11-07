Foster The People Relive The Joy Of Their "Worst Nites" On New Song

Foster The People return this week with an upbeat ode to being out in L.A.

Mark Foster and his cohorts continue their electro-pop romp on "Worst Nites", singing about the filtered Insta-life while bouncing around Los Angeles. Foster's trademark crooning feels custom-built for the 70's disco synth on this timeless tune.

The song features a writing credit from Børns and OneRepublic songwriting superstar Ryan Tedder.

"Worst Nites" is the first new music from Foster The People since the band's 2017 album, Sacred Hearts Club. They also teamed up with electronic duo The Knocks earlier this year.

Related: Imagine Dragons Dive Deep On Divorce And A Difficult Year On "Bad Liar"