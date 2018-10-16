EXCLUSIVE: Greta Van Fleet Unleash "You're The One", Join Us For An Acoustic Performance

Welcome to Fleet Week, as the most buzzed about band of the year prepares to release their debut album.

Greta Van Fleet is almost ready to raise the curtain on Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, which is available everywhere on October 19th. The band from Michigan has been collecting hearts and accolades over the past eighteen months, stoking the fire of rock n' roll true believers a little more with every release. Now here we are, on the cusp of the their first full studio album and excitement is everywhere.

Today the band unveiled another sample of what to expect, with their dirt-road-rambling, lovelorn tune "You're The One." Josh Kiszka once again ascends above the song with his howl, on another timeless track from the young rockers.

Earlier this year, the boys gave us a sneak peek of the tune, and we're happy to finally be able to share this exclusive performance.

Greta Van Fleet shows no signs of slowing after the album comes out, as they continue their tour around Europe this month. The band will be back in the states in November for a string of sold out shows, before embarking on a world tour in January. You can see the full list of dates here.

It's with immense enthusiasm we announce the March of the Peaceful Army, embarking next year! We're thrilled to start the next chapter of our journey with you! US/CA tickets on sale 10.12 at 10AM local, except for WI at 12PM local. Other dates sale 10.19: https://t.co/TA7XNO3JpP pic.twitter.com/U3AuUmeyjb — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) October 10, 2018

Related: Greta Van Fleet Shares Album Details + New Track “Watching Over”