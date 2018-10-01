EXCLUSIVE: Up Close And Personal With Father John Misty

This month Father John Misty will continue his tour across the country, until he heads to Europe to play a string of dates in the UK and beyond. Thankfully for us, we were able to corner the elusive artist into playing some songs for us before he began his journey. The God's Favorite Customer artist graced us with an acoustic set of some of our favorite songs, and we have been rolling them out for you here, one at a time.

This week we've got a great rendition of "Holy S***" from the singer's second album I Love You, Honeybear. The song remains a classic, and sounds even better in a small, personal space.

In addition to playing acoustically for us, Father John Misty recently stopped by Jack White's Third Man Records to record some stripped-down tracks. They have been collected from a new vinyl release that's available now.

To see the full list of upcoming Father John Misty shows, you can find his tour dates here.

Related: Watch Father John Misty’s Intimate Performance Of “Mr. Tillman”