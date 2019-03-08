Cage the Elephant Reveal Searing New Song "House Of Glass"

Cage The Elephant has said that the writing of their fifth album Social Cues happened during the dissolution of singer Matt Schultz's marriage. Exploring his own experience and crafting characters to deal with end of that relationship, the new set of songs focuses on intense and emotional storytelling built with a foundation of real pain.

Sometimes that means processing the pieces left after the storm like on "Ready To Let Go", and sometimes it's the parlous pressure inside like on "House Of Glass."

The pressing second single from Social Cues arrived Friday, speeding forward with a dangerous and dark drive. It is the second song off the album due out on April 19th.

The band from Kentucky is following up Tell Me I'm Pretty, which won the award for Best Rock Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. They also released a live album in 2017 called Unpeeled.

Cage The Elephant will also join Beck and Spoon on The Night Running Tour starting in July. You can find the full list of dates here.