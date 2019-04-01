Billie Eilish Survives 'Ellen' Scare, Headed for Number One

According to Billboard, Billie Eilish is on track to debut at number one.

The singer's official first album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, is predicted to have the second biggest week for any album so far in 2019, bested only by Ariana Grande. The excellent first LP delivers on high expectations for the 17-year-old Eilish, as she offers up a new brand of pop and the swagger to back it up. It's expected to ring up 250,000 equivalent album units domestically by the end of the week.

On Monday, Eilish appeared on Ellen. The "you should see me in a crown" singer discussed her recent follow by Justin Bieber, and survived a trademark scare from Ellen and a Bieber imposter."I don't get scared" she said to the host as a smile crept across her face.

Eilish is a long time fan of Bieber, and recently revealed that the Purpose singer DM'd her and shared a screenshot with her of a message she sent the singer in 2014. "It was like, hey Justin I just wanted to talk" she laughs, remembering the message. "How are you? Please answer."

Check out the interview on Ellen above, and watch Eilish's latest video for album opener "bad guy" below.