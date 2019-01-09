Billie Eilish Finds Inspiration In 'Roma' For "When I Was Older"

Many got a formal introduction to Roma on Sunday night during the Golden Globes. The Netflix film picked up awards for Best Foreign Language Film, as well as Best Director and Best Screenplay awards for Alfonso Cuarón. The emotional labor of love for Cuarón and been covered with acclaim and continues to find audiences along the way. It has also been inspiring for Billie Eilish, who watched the film and contributed a song to its soundtrack.

"WHEN I WAS OLDER" is a song that Eilish, along with her brother and writing partner Finneas O’Connell, crafted around dialog and themes from the film. Eilish was hand-selected by Cuarón to contribute to the album of songs inspired by the film.

"When we were composing the song, we wanted to write from within the narrative of the movie and the scenes that struck us the most from it” the pair explains in a release. “Nothing about this song would exist without the film, which is exactly what we love about it.”

The two took sounds from the film, the burning of woods and the crash of the ocean among others, to craft a visceral vibe that exists with the Roma universe. Within Eilish sings of the strain of a relationship, as the soundscape builds and washes back out like one of the waves.

"WHEN I WAS OLDER" is another song inspired by visual art for Eilish, who brought her talents to the touching "come out and play" as part of an Apple commercial last year. The singer's debut album is expected later this year.