Beck Returns With an Assist From Pharrell Williams on the Electrifying "Saw Lightning"

Beck is back.

Monday the "Up All Night" singer came storming back with "Saw Lightning", the first single from his upcoming album Hyperspace. The song is co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams, with his signature studio stamp all over the busy and building jam. Together they push "Saw Lightning" to dizzying levels, always driving forward and even transcending to a spiritual spot at times.

Hyperspace will be the first album from Beck since Colors in 2017, which one the GRAMMY Award for Best Alternative Album. As for now, Hyperspace is due out "in the future."

"Saw Lightning" is the first single from the upcoming LP, but it is actually Beck's fourth song of the year. In February Beck contributed "Tarantula" to a soundtrack inspired by the Netflix film Roma, and added "Super Cool" to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Last month Beck also joined Cage The Elephant on "Night Running" from their upcoming album.

Beck is set to join Cage The Elephant on tour starting in July. You can find the full list of dates here.

"Saw Lightning" is now available everywhere.