Beck Reflects On His Relationship With 'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg

Spongebob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away on Monday at the age of 57. The days since have been filled with an outpouring of love and memories of his beloved show from all corners of the world. The work of Hillenburg touched many, as Spongebob Squarepants ran for nearly 20 years and influenced a generation.

While many mourn the creator of an institution, Beck took time to remember the man that he knew. The two once lived as neighbors, and Hillenburg contributed artwork to some of the singer's early releases.

"I always remembered him as a genuinely sweet guy" Beck wrote on Facebook earlier this week. "I was lucky to get to run into him by chance at the airport a few months ago. Sending my condolences to his family and to all the friends who are missing him today and thinking about old times."

Spongebob Squarepants first launched on Nickelodeon in 1999, was the subject of two movies, and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

