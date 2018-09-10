Members of Garbage and Chvrches To Speak at SXSW Festival 2019

On Monday morning, Shirley Manson of Garbage and Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry have been the first to be announced to lead keynote sessions at 2019's South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas, Billboard reports.

Manson and Mayberry's one-on-one discusson is in association with PRS Foundation's Keychange program.

SXSW chief programming officer Hugh Forrest says "As a premiere destination for innovation and creative discovery, SXSW is proud to begin our 2019 season by announcing a strong and dynamic group of leaders, storytellers and visionaries holding important conversations about the challenges and opportunities ahead of us,"

Among those announced for keynote sessions include Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and television showrunner Marti Noxon of HBO's Sharp Objects and Bravo TV's Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce.

SXSW runs March 8 to 17, 2019.