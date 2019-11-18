Beck Chats Up His New Album and Collaborations With Megan Holiday

Before the release of his upcoming album, Hyperspace, GRAMMY Award-winner Beck stops by to talk to Megan Holiday.

They started off their conversation on his creative process. Diving in, Beck says he has an idea of what he wants, but "along the way, it becomes something else,"

"I think sometimes when you’re making music, the music has a mind of its own. And you have to intuit and follow where the real 'thing' is happening," the "Uneventful Days" musician said.

Beck also talked about his collaborations with Pharrell, Sky Ferreira, and Chris Martin. He says he wanted the new album to have more collabs and how the divisions in music genres have begun to break down & become more fluid. He says "We’re musicians at the end of the day,"

"Musicians are like, we’re like a map with no borders, you know, we don’t see borders and it’s all music." He adds.

Megan also asked what it was like to record an EP at Prince’s legendary home/studios Paisley Park. Beck talks about performing off the cuff, no holds barred and having to be asked to do a Prince cover. They ended up doing 4 Prince songs. If you ever get to see that performance, you’re in for a treat!

Check out the full interview, here:

Beck’s new album Hyperspace is set for release through on November 22.

