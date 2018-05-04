"May The 4Th Be With You" It's The Unofficial 'Star Wars' Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) — Many fans of the George Lucas created series of blockbuster films are celebrating Friday as the unofficial Star Wars Day, or rather as fans would say "May The Fourth Be With You!”

Mega-fans of the San Francisco-based Lucasfilm franchise is celebrating because it’s been 41 years since the original movie, Star Wars: A New Hope premiered in 1977.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in "Star Wars: A New Hope" (Photo credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

Tickets have already gone on sale for the next film directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story, scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 25.

Star Wars is such the global phenomenon, enthusiasts dress the part and indulge in food and drinks based on the movies. In the Town of Danville, fans can participate ing a Star Wars themed scavenger hunt, children can take part in Jedi Training sessions and for adults, enjoy a Cantina crawl.

Off The Grid Fort Mason is celebrating May The Fourth with a special appearance from the 501st Golden Gate Garrison of Stormtroopers, a Cantina Party band entertaining guests and various food trucks serving up Star Wars-themed food and beverages.

At Milk Bar on Haight Street, fans can participate in a Star Wars trivia contest for prizes and enjoy stand-up comics between each of the four rounds.

Most of the events are free, some ask for a donation.