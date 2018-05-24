Weezer Punk Everyone By Covering Toto’s “Rosanna”

A little while back, a Weezer fan created a Twitter account in the hopes that the band would cover Toto’s “Africa,” to which Weezer said, “Hold my beer,” (probably) and did a cover of their own, as Stereogum points out.

Weezer took the request for the ‘80s bar singalong and karaoke classic “Africa” and punked everyone by covering a different Toto song: “Rosanna.” And it’s pretty official—the song’s available for download here. Give it a listen below!

No word yet on whether #WeezerCoverAfrica will ever happen, but hey, it’s a step in the right direction. And if you still can’t let it go, here’s the non-Weezer version of “Africa” (otherwise known as the original by Toto).

