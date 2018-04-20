WATCH: Twenty One Pilots Do 1Thing to Help the Environment

In celebration of Earth's biggest day, Twenty One Pilots (joined by Shawn Hook, Jon Bellion, Tim McGraw, & Faith Hill) share a simple environmental life hack—it’s the #1Thing they do every day to make the world a little bit greener.

We’ll give you a hint: While they sing “I’ll keep the lights on in this place” in their song “Fall Away,” Twenty One Pilots stress the opposite in their day-to-day lives. Hear all about it in this exclusive video.

If everyone did just #1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? Josh and Tyler of TOP seem to think so.

Check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see more artists share the #1Thing they do to help the environment.