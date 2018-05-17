WATCH: Stone Temple Pilots’ ‘Audience Music’ Performance of “Roll Me Under”

AT&T Audience Network gives fans a front-row view into its weekly concert series through the Audience Music program, and Stone Temple Pilots are this weeks’ performers.

While the focus of the episode will be on the concert, the show will also feature interviews and behind-the-scenes moments. Preview the show with the below performance of “Roll Me Under.”

Obviously, that rocked, but if it’s a more intimate performance you’re after, then you’re in luck. We recently had the chance to see a private performance of the same track. Watch below!

“Roll Me Under” can be found on the band’s recently released self-titled album—the first one recorded with new lead singer Jeff Gutt. Grab a copy here.

The Stone Temple Pilots’ concert episode premieres Friday, May 18th at 9 PM ET/PT on AT&T Audience Network.