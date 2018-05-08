WATCH: Portugal. The Man, Father John Misty Perform Late-Night Talk Shows

Last night (May 7), Portugal. The Man performed “Live In the Moment” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“Live In The Moment” can be found on last year’s Woodstock, which earned the band its first-ever GRAMMY as well as Billboard Music Award nominations for Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Album, and Top Rock Song (“Feel It Still”).

On another late-night stage, Father John Misty closed out The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch below as he performs “Mr. Tillman” backed by the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

"Mr. Tillman" will appear on the upcoming God’s Favorite Customer, along with the previously heard “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All.” The album is due out June 1.