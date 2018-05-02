WATCH: Paramore Perform “Rose Colored Boy” on ‘Colbert’

Last night (May 1), Paramore hit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert stage to give “Rose Colored Boy” its debut TV performance.

As a nod to the song’s music video, frontwoman Hayley Williams channeled her inner ‘80s news anchor for the performance.

“Rose Colored Boy” can be found on the band’s 2017 album, After Laugher. You know—that album Elton John called “one of the most underrated albums of last year." If you’re with Elton, you can grab a copy here.

The band will tour in support of the album this summer beginning June 12 in St. Augustine, FL.