WATCH: Panic! At The Disco Give Smashing Performance on 'The Ellen Show'

Panic! At The Disco hit up The Ellen Show yesterday (May 8) to give an all-out wild performance of their new Pray For the Wicked single, “Say Amen (Saturday Night).”

Backflips. Destruction. Murder? Well, that took a turn, but yes—this performance has it all. The studio is Brendon Urie’s stage, and you can watch the entire thing below.

Check out that instant replay:

Causing chaos at @TheEllenShow, as usual -- watch the performance of Say Amen (Saturday Night) https://t.co/6lZPfzVQWm or catch it on TV later today. pic.twitter.com/5dpUq0BlGM — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) May 8, 2018

The Ellen performance mimics the “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” video, and we recently talked to Urie about the making of the violent (but fun?) clip. In our exclusive interview below, find out if the music video depicts a typical Saturday night for the Panic! At The Disco frontman.

The song will appear on Pray For The Wicked, which drops June 22, but you can pre-order your copy here.