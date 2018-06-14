Watch lovelytheband's "Broken" House Party

“Broken,” the debut song from Los Angeles’ lovelytheband is hard to forget, which is perhaps why the track climbed to No. 1 this spring.

Frontman Mitchey Collins recently discussed the meaning of “Broken,” sharing, “This song is about finding someone who is just as f---ed up and lost as you are, but somehow you make it work together. Everyone is a little bit broken inside, nobody’s perfect. This song is an ode to the broken ones” (via Billboard).

Knowing the song’s inspiration makes the below video all the more clear, as it follows a couple finding each other through the madness of a house party.

lovelytheband are touring their way through North America all summer long, and you can follow each of their stops here.