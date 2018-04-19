WATCH: “Kiss Guy” Gets Pulled Onstage By Dave Grohl, Nails “Monkey Wrench”

Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold 2018 tour started up again last night (April 18) in Austin, TX, and based on this fan-shot footage, we wouldn’t be surprised if they left with a new band member.

Dave Grohl pulled a fan—who he lovingly dubbed “Kiss Guy”—onstage to help the band perform “Monkey Wrench,” and he was not only surprised to find the guy brought his own pick but was also seriously impressed by this anonymous rocker’s skills. Kiss Guy literally rocked his face off.

Nailed it.

Kinda hard not to smile after seeing how blown away Grohl was, from forgetting lyrics to bowing down to Kiss Guy.

The Concrete and Gold Tour continues on through the US until early May before heading to Nuremburg, Germany in June.