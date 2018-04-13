WATCH: Jack White Was An Altar Boy, & His Stories Are Hilarious

Last night (4/12), Jack White stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk Boarding House Reach, which dropped March 23.

In his interview with Fallon, the rocker spoke candidly about his childhood days as an altar boy (hilarious) and the mad dash to get to the boom box in time to record songs from the radio on a cassette tape (super nostalgic).

He then goes on to give some background as to just how, exactly, he stumbled upon “handwritten sheet music by Al Capone in Alcatraz,” which would later end up as "Humoresque" on Boarding House Reach. It’s a “beautiful song for a murderer,” says White. Lovely!

All that, as well as a run-down of the old-school method to his Boarding House Reach madness—something he elaborated on in our recent conversation with White—below.

Jack White is set to perform on Saturday Night Live tomorrow night (April 14)—catch his promo with John Mulaney (also a former altar boy) and Aidy Bryant below!