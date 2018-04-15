WATCH: Jack White Crashes a Wedding on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live’s musical guest on April 14 was none other than Jack White.

But things got weird when he crashed a wedding in the John Mulaney-hosted episode. Not Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn style. No, instead, he appeared to 1. play a solo, and 2. reveal that he is the third member of a love triangle between the bride and a friend of the couple.

Of course, he performed two songs off last month’s release, Boarding House Reach. Watch White—backed by a choir—shred on “Connected By Love” and “Over and Over and Over.”

And, while we’re on the topic, you may have heard that the latter was a song he’d tried to record for years. What’s the story with “Over and Over and Over” anyway? In our exclusive interview, he tells us the full story.

All of that below!