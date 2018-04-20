WATCH: Jack White Brings Mom Onstage At Hometown Show

Last night, Jack White’s Boarding House Reach tour brought him to his Detroit hometown. And because nothing says “homecoming” like an appearance from Mom, Jack White’s mother, Theresa Gillis, joined him onstage.

But, as NME points out, she didn’t just make an appearance—she danced with him and even added some backing vocals to the performance of The White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba.” See photos from the show below!

Jack White continues along his North American tour in support of Boarding House Reach through the end of June.

We recently sat down with the rocker to talk about the creative process behind the album. Here’s what he had to say.