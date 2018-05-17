WATCH: Florence + The Machine Perform “Hunger” on ‘Fallon’
And you don't want to miss it!
May 17, 2018
Florence + The Machine turned The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s stage into a garden and made the rest of the set their stage.
Watch frontwoman Florence Welch tip-toe through the flowers in the dreamy “Hunger” performance below!
Is there anyone more ethereal, magical, or fairy-like than Florence Welch? We think not.
Hear more from Florence + The Machine on the upcoming album, High As Hope, which drops June 29. See the full tracklisting below and pre-order your copy here.
1. June
2. Hunger
3. South London Forever
4. Big God
6. Grace
7. Patricia
8. 100 Years
9. The End of Love
10. No Choir