WATCH: Florence + The Machine Perform “Hunger” on ‘Fallon’

Florence + The Machine turned The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s stage into a garden and made the rest of the set their stage.

Watch frontwoman Florence Welch tip-toe through the flowers in the dreamy “Hunger” performance below!

Is there anyone more ethereal, magical, or fairy-like than Florence Welch? We think not.

Hear more from Florence + The Machine on the upcoming album, High As Hope, which drops June 29. See the full tracklisting below and pre-order your copy here.

1. June

2. Hunger

3. South London Forever

4. Big God

5. Sky Full of Song

6. Grace

7. Patricia

8. 100 Years

9. The End of Love

10. No Choir