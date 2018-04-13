WATCH: First Aid Kit Perform on ‘Kimmel’ & Talk Creative Process

Swedish duo First Aid Kit recently released their first album since 2014’s Stay Gold. And they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday (April 12) to perform the Ruins track “Fireworks” as well as the stand-alone single, “You Are The Problem Here.”

“You Are The Problem Here” was released as an International Women’s Day single in 2017, and below, the sisters discuss what inspired the song and share more on their creative process.

Like what you’re hearing? First Aid Kit’s Ruins is available now. And it even got the Chris Carrabba stamp of approval. See below.