WATCH: Couple Gets Married at Foo Fighters Concert

Fancy yourself a Foo Fighters fan? This couple just one-upped you.

As NME reports, Belinda Marie Ramos and Tony Rosales tied the knot during the band’s April 21 show in Dallas among a sea of Foo Fighters fans.

Watch the pair get hitched to “Everlong” below!

Hey @foofighters big shout out for being the band at your wedding . Thanks a million to the staff at the starplex pavilion for helping our dreams come true #foofighterswedding #bestfoodayever #davegrohl #foofighters pic.twitter.com/ioq9Sunj4p — Belinda Marie Rosales (@BeLLaHMaReE) April 23, 2018

You crazy kids, you.

The wedding follows KISS Guy’s now infamous “Monkey Wrench” performance and precedes John Travolta’s recent Foo Fighters cameo.