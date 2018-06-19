WATCH: Cold War Kids Perform "Can We Hang On?" for 'Seth Meyers' Audience

The 2017 track is featured on this year's 'Audience'

June 19, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Cold War Kids

Last night, Cold War Kids stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Can We Hang On?” off  2017’s LA Divine.

The track is also featured on Cold War Kids’ latest album, Audience, their first-ever live album which includes some of the band’s greatest hits from their 14-year catalog.

Audience dropped in April, and you can order a copy here

You can also find the band touring throughout North America all summer until September 27, when Cold War Kids’ tour wraps at Berkeley’s Heart Greek Theatre.

