WATCH: Brett Dennen Shares "Already Gone" Video

Brett Dennen has shared an inspiring new video for his hit song “Already Gone.”

In it, we meet Vera Taylor, an 80-year-old woman who has a bucket list that’s yet to be completed because of, well, life and all its busy work.

So Dennen hooks her up by handling all of the housework preventing Taylor from checking things off her bucket list. Below, watch Vera surf, skydive, and ultimately live her best life in the video that’ll no doubt have you smiling.

Vera’s a bit of an adrenaline junkie, no?

As Dennen suggests at the end of the “Already Gone” video, “Go do something you’ve always wanted to do before you run out of time to do it.”

If you’re looking for a place to start, head here to grab your copy of his Let’s… EP (featuring “Already Gone)” and see Dennen live this summer!