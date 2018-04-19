WATCH: Bear Hands Explain “Kookiness” of California in “Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)”

Earlier this month, Bear Hands released “Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide),” a song that was “inspired by being in California and seeing a lot of kookery, quackery, aura readers, tarot card readers, and minor cult figures,” says frontman Dylan Rau.

We know what you’re thinking, and the answer to your question is yes, Rau and bandmate Val Loper can absolutely explain how one depicts California kookiness in a music video. Find out in our EXCLUSIVE clip with the guys.

Doctors doing bad things? Tigger and Eeyore? Monks and dirty hippies? Watch the many faces of Bear Hands in the official “Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)" video below!

"Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide)" will be featured on Bear Hands' upcoming album, which they hope to release by the end of the year.

In the meantime, check back with us next week for more EXCLUSIVE Bear Hands content!