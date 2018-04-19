Pearl Jam Bassist Jeff Ament Shares New Solo Song, “Safe In Car”

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament recently announced he’d been working on his third solo album, Heaven/Hell. But he kept it in the band for the album’s lead single, “Safe In Car,” which features PJ bandmates Mike McCready on guitar and Matt Cameron on drums. The new track also features vocals by Angel Olsen.

Listen to the new Ament—that’s what he’s going by for the side project—song below!

The video was inspired by Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 movie Grindhouse as well as Cormac McCarthy’s post-apocalyptic novel The Road, according to Rolling Stone.

“Safe In Car” will be featured on Heaven/Hell, which is expected to drop May 10.