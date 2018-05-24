Mike Shinoda Shares "Running From My Shadow" feat. grandson

Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park just dropped another new solo track called “Running From My Shadow.” Featuring grandson, the intense song can be heard below by watching its Gus Black-directed video.

“Running From My Shadow” follows “About You,” “Crossing a Line,” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore”—all of which will be featured on Shinoda’s upcoming solo debut, Post Traumatic, which features collaborations with K.Flay, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and more. The album drops June 15, and you can pre-order your copy here.