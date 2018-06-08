LISTEN: Smashing Pumpkins Share First Song in 18 Years, “Solara”

The Smashing Pumpkins just shared their first new song in nearly two decades. Listen to “Solara” below!

“Solara” is the first song off the upcoming album that brought founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha back together for the first time in 18 years. (Original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky will not partake in the upcoming album or reunion tour due to reports of conflict between her and her former bandmates.) The song was recorded with Jeff Schroeder (longtime Pumpkins guitarist) in Malibu’s Shangri La Studios and produced by Rick Rubin.

Bonus: It looks like we could see the song’s video sooner rather than later!

How’s that for a comeback?