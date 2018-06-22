LISTEN: Gorillaz Share New Song Feat. Snoop Dogg, "Hollywood"

We’re just one week shy of hearing the new Gorillaz album, The Now Now, and days before its release, another song has been shared. The latest follows the previously released “Humility” (with a video starring Jack Black), “Lake Zurich,” “Sorcererz,” and “Fire Flies.”

Below, hear “Hollywood” feat. Snoop Dogg (also feat. some NSFW lyrics).

So what do you think? Should the Hollywood sign be replaced with a Gorillaz sign?

While you mull that over, we’ll be sitting here, patiently waiting on The Now Now.