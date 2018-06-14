LISTEN: Frances Bean Cobain Shares Another New Music Clip

Frances Bean Cobain has shared another new music clip on Instagram, and based on the positive reaction in the comments alone, fans are eager to hear more.

Listen to the clip, captioned with the lyrics “Please bequest my last request for duty calls me and she says come hither,” below.

We’ve already heard original snippets and covers of Leonard Cohen and Jimmy Eat World from the daughter of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, but this latest clip brings us one step closer to potentially hearing an official release. Fingers crossed!