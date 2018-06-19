LISTEN: Florence + The Machine Share Slow Burner "Big God"

The latest from 'High As Hope'

June 19, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Florence Welch

Press Association

Florence + The Machine dropped another High As Hope preview in the form of the slow burner “Big God.”

The song, which features Kamasi Washington, also credits The xx’s Jamie xx as a co-writer and follows “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song.”

As for the Autumn de Wilde-directed video, that was teased below and will premiere Wednesday, June 20.

High As Hope drops June 29, and the band will tour across North America this fall in support of the album come August.

For more on Florence + The Machine, watch our exclusive interview here

Tags: 
Florence + The Machine
Big God
High As Hope
new music