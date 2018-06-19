LISTEN: Florence + The Machine Share Slow Burner "Big God"

Florence + The Machine dropped another High As Hope preview in the form of the slow burner “Big God.”

The song, which features Kamasi Washington, also credits The xx’s Jamie xx as a co-writer and follows “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song.”

As for the Autumn de Wilde-directed video, that was teased below and will premiere Wednesday, June 20.

BIG GOD. LISTEN NOW https://t.co/ZVJjrdCh1R

Video directed by @autumndewilde

Choreographed by Akram Khan and Florence Welch pic.twitter.com/3t8pNsfDVG — florence welch (@flo_tweet) June 19, 2018

High As Hope drops June 29, and the band will tour across North America this fall in support of the album come August.

