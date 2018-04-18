LISTEN: Father John Misty Shares 2 New Songs

Pure Comedy dropped just last year, but Father John Misty’s already set for another album release. Dubbed God’s Favorite Customer, the album is expected to drop June 1 and is now available for pre-order.

Ahead of the upcoming release, Father John Misty has shared two new offerings: “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All.”

In typical Father John Misty fashion, the biting lyrics are set to impressive instrumentation, and you can listen to both new tracks below.

Both songs follow the previously released “Mr. Tillman,” which dropped in February. All three songs will appear on the upcoming album.