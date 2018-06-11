LISTEN: Deftones' Chino Moreno Shares Solo Song "Brief Exchange"
Hear the DC Comics-inspired track!
June 11, 2018
Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has shared a new solo track called “Brief Exchange.” Give it a listen below!
“Brief Exchange” was inspired by DC Comics and will be featured on the soundtrack for the graphic novel, Dark Nights: Deluxe Edition. Mastodon’s Brann Dailor recently shared his own song from the project: “Red Death,” a track he recorded for the aptly named Dark Nights: Metal Soundtrack.
Moreno’s song was recorded with the help of some well-known acts, including Tyler Bates (Marilyn Manson’s former guitarist), drummer Gil Sharone (formerly of Dillinger Escape Plan), and producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots collaborator) on bass.