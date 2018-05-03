LISTEN: Arctic Monkeys Debut New Music at First Show of 2018

Last night marked the first Arctic Monkeys performance of 2018. The San Diego show also marked the live debut of music off their upcoming album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which is especially exciting considering Arctic Monkeys decided not to share any singles ahead of the upcoming album’s release on May 11.

Thanks to Consequence of Sound, we’ve got some serious gems from that show, which included the live debut of the Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino tracks, “Four Out of Five,” “One Point Perspective,” “American Sports,” and “She Looks Like Fun.” Catch a few of those performances—including a cameo by Tame Impala's Cameron Avery—below.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino can be pre-ordered now, and we have to say, it’s already being met by rave reviews on iTunes.

The band has announced its world tour in support of the upcoming album, and you can find the full list of dates here.