Josh Homme Shares Letter Anthony Bourdain Wrote to His Daughter

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was a good friend of writer, chef, and Emmy Award-winning TV host Anthony Bourdain. In fact, Homme co-wrote the theme song for Bourdain’s travel series Parts Unknown.

Several weeks after Bourdain’s death, Homme shared a glimpse into their friendship through a letter Bourdain wrote for Homme’s daughter, Camille. According to the letter, she was quite upset with Bourdain back when he smashed her father’s guitar against a tree for a No Reservations promotional clip. (The 2011 episode centered on the California desert and featured an appearance from Homme.)

Below, read the sweet letter Bourdain wrote for Camille, which showcases a softer side of her father.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018

