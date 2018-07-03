Jack White Announces Live Album on Vinyl Only

Jack White’s name has become almost synonymous with vinyl, especially after establishing his pressing plant, Third Man Records. Keeping in line with his vinyl love, the rocker has announced a vinyl-only live album, featuring songs recorded along a “mini-tour of intimate venues” in support of the recently released Boarding House Reach.

Specifically, the record pulls from two intimate shows in both Nashville and Detroit’s Cass Corridor. Dubbed Live at Third Man Records ||| Nashville & Cass Corridor, the record is a part of Third Man Records’ Vault Subscription Series and can be found as a part of Vault Package 37. In typical Jack White fashion, the record will be pressed onto black, white, and blue vinyl.

Sample the live album through “Corporation” live from Cass Corridor below.

You can subscribe to the Vault series here, where copies of Live at Third Man Records ||| Nashville & Cass Corridor can be ordered through July 31.