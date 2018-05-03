Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Will Put the Finishing Touches on Your Music
Seriously. He’s going to help you finish those half-baked ideas.
May 3, 2018
As Amy Poehler repeatedly states in her book Yes Please, “Writing is hard.” If you’re in agreement with Poehler or are simply struggling to finish a song, Robin Pecknold wants to help.
No, we’re not joking.
In a recent Instagram post, the Fleet Foxes frontman asked fans to send their unfinished songs to his SoundCloud. So, if you’d like to enlist the help of a GRAMMY-nominated band member, hit him up!
Oh, and in case you don’t believe us, here’s proof:
I will help you finish your song, send it to /robin-pecknold on SoundCloud, one a week for foreseeable future
Still don't believe us? Pitchfork can confirm.