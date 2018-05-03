Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Will Put the Finishing Touches on Your Music

As Amy Poehler repeatedly states in her book Yes Please, “Writing is hard.” If you’re in agreement with Poehler or are simply struggling to finish a song, Robin Pecknold wants to help.

No, we’re not joking.

In a recent Instagram post, the Fleet Foxes frontman asked fans to send their unfinished songs to his SoundCloud. So, if you’d like to enlist the help of a GRAMMY-nominated band member, hit him up!

Oh, and in case you don’t believe us, here’s proof:

Still don't believe us? Pitchfork can confirm.