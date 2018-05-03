Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes

Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Will Put the Finishing Touches on Your Music

Seriously. He’s going to help you finish those half-baked ideas.

May 3, 2018
Maura O'Malley

As Amy Poehler repeatedly states in her book Yes Please, “Writing is hard.” If you’re in agreement with Poehler or are simply struggling to finish a song, Robin Pecknold wants to help.

No, we’re not joking.

In a recent Instagram post, the Fleet Foxes frontman asked fans to send their unfinished songs to his SoundCloud. So, if you’d like to enlist the help of a GRAMMY-nominated band member, hit him up!

Oh, and in case you don’t believe us, here’s proof:

I will help you finish your song, send it to /robin-pecknold on SoundCloud, one a week for foreseeable future

A post shared by Robin Noel Pecknold (@robinpecknold) on

Still don't believe us? Pitchfork can confirm.

