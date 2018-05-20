EXCLUSIVE: SECRET'S OUT, Bishop Briggs! Here's BTS' Skincare Regimen

Bishop Briggs recently asked BTS a question that we neve​r knew we needed to ask. And we Love Bishop Briggs, so when she needs answers, we hook a girl up!

I have simple needs and questions like what is every single skincare product that @BTS_twt uses & where can I buy every single product? ---- — Bishop Briggs (@thatgirlbishop) May 17, 2018

Rather, BTS hooked it up for us backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop stars sat down to explain how they keep their skin lookin' so fresh, and you can find out their secret(s) in our exclusive interview below!

5787209467001</a>" width="775" height="436" provider="brightcove">

So there you have it, Bishop Briggs, BTS fans, and skincare aficionados.

We'll have more coverage headed your way!