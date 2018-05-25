EXCLUSIVE: Let's Talk Food with Bastille's Dan Smith

Bastille recently shared a brand-new track, “Quarter Past Midnight,” and not only did we have the chance to sit down with frontman Dan Smith to hear all about the song but we also talked Twin Peaks (and fangirling over director David Lynch) and food. Lots of food.

Watch him rattle off some of his favorites—the good, the bad, and the greasy—in under three minutes!

Barbecue sauce for the win! Pro tip: Invite Bastille’s Dan Smith to your summer cookout. He’ll probably have a hard time RSVPing no. Just sayin’.

In the meantime, it looks like we could have a new album from the band sometime before the year’s end, so look out for more new music from Bastille. And of course, we’ll keep you posted as details arise!