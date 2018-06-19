EXCLUSIVE: Introducing Flora Cash

Flora Cash’s story begins online, where the now husband and wife first met. Soon thereafter, Shpresa Lleshaj flew to Minneapolis from Stockholm, Sweden to meet Cole Randall, and the pair headed to Sweden as the newly formed Flora Cash. Flash forward a few years, and here we are, sitting with the folksy couple talking music, love, and “18 Dollars.”

In our exclusive clip below, find out how the creative geniuses behind “You’re Somebody Else” came to be and more!

“18 Dollars” follows 2017’s Nothing Lasts Forever (And It’s Fine), and you can listen to the single below.